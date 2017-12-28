ISPR rejects US, Afghanistan’s claims about terrorists’ hideouts

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Director-General ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor has stated that we have taken indiscriminate action against terrorists of all hues and colors, including Haqqani Network. He rejected the unfounded claims of the United States and Afghanistan regarding presence of any terrorist safe haven in Pakistan.

During a news briefing in Rawalpindi this afternoon, he said that armed forces want just support and solidarity of the nation to thwart any designs against the country. The DG ISPR said the armed forces of Pakistan have been and continue to work with friends but they would never compromise on prestige and integrity of the country. He said Pakistan’s security would be ensured at all costs.

Asif Ghafoor said that through Zarb-e-Azb, we have indiscriminately wiped out all safe havens of terrorism across Pakistan, including FATA. He said that now no organized structure of any terrorist organization exists in Pakistan. He said we have paid huge price both in terms of blood and treasure and we have done enough and we cannot do anymore for anyone.

DG ISPR said we do not fight for money and the aid we get through Coalition Support Fund as its title suggests that it the money meant for coalition. He further said that whatever money we get was the reimbursement that we spent to support the coalition inside Afghanistan.

The Director General said that India does not want Pakistan to focus on the war against terrorism and is continuously diverting its attention on its eastern border. He said that 52 civilian were martyred and 254 others injured in the ceasefire violations on the Line of Control by India.

“It is time that Afghanistan and the US do more for Pakistan,” said Director General of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor. Discussing the measures taken by Pakistan for the elimination of terrorist elements from the region, Ghafoor said, “We have started the construction of forts and posts on the Afghan border for effective border management what more does the US and Afghanistan want from us?”

“No country is more interested in Afghan peace than us, as we know that peace there Afghanistan] means peace in Pakistan,” the DG ISPR said, adding that the US needs to check India’s role in the Afghan region.

Moving on to the Indian army’s recent claim about infiltrating Pakistan’s borders, Maj Ghafoor said, “India recently claimed that 10 of their soldiers came in Pakistan’s territory and killed Pakistani soldiers. But this is all false propaganda for their domestic audience to take the focus off the effective political struggle they are facing for Kashmir’s freedom.” “You cannot lure us into such unprofessional undertakings,” DG ISPR said.

He also thanked all media outlets for not giving in to Indian propaganda and running the “false” story regarding Indian infiltration into Pakistan. Talking about the army’s presence on the borders, DG ISPR said, “We have fought well on western borders despite the threats that linger on the eastern border, but danger has not subsided yet.” He added: “When we started action in Fata, trouble makers turned to Balochistan.”

While answering a question regarding Maryam Nawaz and Nawaz Sharif’s continuous tirade against the armed forces, Maj Ghafoor said, “We will continue our silence on the matter as the Pakistan armed forces and well aware of the threats and challenges we are facing and our achievements against them, thus we will not be distracted.”

