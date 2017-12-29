ISPR response to Saad Rafique’s statement was unnecessary: Khursheed Shah

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Syed Khursheed Shah, Opposition Leader in the National Assembly, has said that there was no need of response from ISPR to Saad Rafique’s statement.

While talking to media persons on Friday in Lahore, Shah said that in my opinion there was nothing anything objectionable in Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique, which was criticized by DG ISPR on Thursday.

He added that he examined the Saad statement which is given on December 24 but did not find anything in it and adding that there was nothing to immediately giving response to it. Regarding the army, he said that each and every word is important and this shouldn’t have been done.

Earlier on Thursday, Maj Gen Ghafoor had said Saad Rafique statement is very irresponsible and adding that he targeted the chain of command of Pakistan Army.

Federal minister Saad Rafique on December 24, had appreciated the army chief’s visit to Senate and briefed the members regarding the security situation of the region and Pakistan. However, the minister had said ‘others’ should also support the army chief’s stance towards supporting to strengthen the democracy in the country.

.

Advertisements