Issues were reached very near to solve, however unluckily couldn’t end with positive note: Sabzwari

KARACHI: The senior leader of MQM-P splinter group Faisal Subzwari revealed on Thursday that the deadlock between party leaders was still persisting and if the issues did not solve it will cause severe damage to party.

“None of us wants negative end of present crisis, however those who admitted mistake will be considered respectable in future,” Faisal said while talking to media outside the election commission office after submission of nomination papers for the candidates of his group.

He mentioned that the issues were reached very near to solve, however unluckily couldn’t end with positive note.

“We want Farooq Bhai to come and chair the Rabita Committee meeting,” he said adding that without leaving space to hear opponent barriers will further increased in to resolve issues.

“MQM-P has submitted nomination papers and will finalize the names after the completion of scrutiny,” he said.

Earlier in the day when Farooq Sattar met with Faisal Sabzwari, Faisal busted and tears were rolling on his cheeks as Farooq embraced him.

Talking to media outside the election commission office Mutahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan Chief Farooq Sattar said that despite of difference of opinion in MQM is still a disciplined party.

He said that the total number of his party’s candidates for the upcoming Senate election is fifteen. “17 nomination forms for the election were filled, however, the total number of candidates of the party is fifteen,” he told the media in Karachi.

Replying to a question, regarding conflict within leadership, Farooq Sattar said that despite of difference of opinion between leadership, MQM-P still maintain displace with party.

“Conflict or difference of opinion can exist,” he said, “but MQM-P’s discipline policy is intact.

