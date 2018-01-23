Jacqueline Fernandez all set to work in ‘Drive’

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: The Sri Lankan beauty, Jacqueline Fernandez is all set to appear in the ‘Drive’ and she will be seen sporting a bikini.

Fernandez has managed to conquer social networking sites with regular posts and updates regarding the movie. ‘Drive’ is being directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Karan Johar and we all know that Johar never disappoints.

Jacqueline Fernandez will be pairing for the first time with Sushant Singh Rajput in the movie. Fernandez will play a race car driver and will be release in March 2018.

