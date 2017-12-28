Jahangir Tareen nominates son for NA-154 by-election

LODHRAN (NNI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen on Thursday announced nominating his son Ali Tareen as the party candidate for upcoming by-election for a National Assembly seat from Lodhran’s NA-154 constituency, fell vacant after his ouster.

Addressing the party workers and supporters at his residence in Lodhran, Tareen said he has nominated his son Ali Tareen as PTI candidate for by-election on recommendations of party workers and supporters. “I will stand by PTI and serve the people of the constituency,” he then said.

The National Assembly seat fell vacant after Supreme Court disqualified Tareen for not disclosing his assets under Article 62(1)(F) of the constitution on the petition filed by PML-N’s Hanif Abbasi.

Ali Khan Tareen has submited the nomination papers to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) office today.

Earlier the ECP said the top electoral body will issue the final list of candidates on Friday (tomorrow) while scrutiny of papers would be conducted by January 5, 2018.

The polling in the NA-154 constituency is scheduled to be held on Feb 12.

On December 15, the Supreme Court announced its much-awaited verdict, rejecting plea to disqualify Imran Khan and declared PTI’s key party leader Jahangir Tareen disqualified on the petitions filed by PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi.

Advertisements