Japanese FM Taro Kano meets COAS

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Japanese Foreign Minister, Taro Kono met with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Head Quarters on Thursday and appreciated the Pakistan’s role in the war against terrorism.

Inter-Services Public Relations issued a statement in this regard. Taro Kano laid floral wreath at the Shuhada and he was briefed on the Pakistan’s distribution in the fight against terrorism and contribution towards regional and world peace.

Foreign Ministe Taro Kano said that Japan wants to strengthen the cooperation with Pakistan, especially in the field of counter-terrorism.

General Bajwa thanked the foreign minister for his visit and acknowledging Pakistan’s efforts towards regional peace and assistance in counterterrorism field.

