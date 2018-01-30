JIT to probe murder of student

F.P. Report

KOHAT: A joint investigation team (JIT) has been formed to probe the murder of a medical college student after she rejected a marriage proposal.

A medical student was allegedly shot dead by Mujahidullah Afridi, nephew of the district president of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Aftab Alam, over marriage refusal in Kohat.

Mujahidullah Afridi and his brother Sadiqullah opened fire on the girl, Asma Rani, when she was getting off a rickshaw in front of her house. The suspects immediately escaped from the scene after killing the girl who was a third year student of Abbotabad College.

In a statement at the hospital, Asma has identified Mujahidullah Afridi as the man who fired at her. Raids are underway to nab the culprits. Aasma’s family alleges that the accused had issued threats in the past as well.

The father of Aasma has appealed for justice from high-ranking officials.

Advertisements