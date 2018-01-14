JIT releases criminal’s sketch in Zainab murder case

F.P. Report

KASUR: Joint Investigation Team (JIT) in Zainab murder case has issued a fresh sketch of the wanted perpetrator on Sunday while more pictures of the criminal have been attained using CCTV footages.

Grieving parents of seven-year-old Zainab are unable to identify the man through the pictures while teams have begun to collect DNA samples of men residing in two kilometres of the area.

Punjab Inspector General (IG) presided over a meeting in Kasur Police Lines and reviewed progress in the case.

On the other hand, members of the JIT concerned convened meetings in Kasur DPO House with multiple families dealing with similar cases and it was revealed that the culprit was wanted in at least eight such cases.

Advertisements