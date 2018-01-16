JUI-F leader blames nazim, sports minister for graft

Shafi Ullah

MINGORA: Tehsil councilor and leader of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam Fazl (JUI-F), Dr Amjad Ali Khan has claimed that Tehsil Nazim Matta Abdullah Khan was involved in fund embezzlement and appointing own family members on the vacant posts without following the proper procedure in this regard.

This he said while addressing to press conference in Nangolai on Monday. Dr Amjad claimed that tehsil nazim was the main force behind the illegal appointment and looting the development funds. While showing the evidence of illegal appointments in the area, he said that PTI is shouting against the corruption but on the other hand its own elected members were busy in looting the public money and violating the merit in recruiting the employees in different departments by appointing their own people.

He added that Tehsil Nazim Matta appointed Izhar Ahmed as PA to Nazim, Abdul Aziz as Agent Clerk, Yahya Khan as Librarian and Arshad Ali on Accountant post, who is also a first cousin of Nazim Abdullah and provincial minister for sports Mehmood Khan and adding that all the appointments were made without publishing the vacant posts and taking NTS test from these officials. JUI-F leader asked the PTI Chairman Imran Khan to take notice of the provincial minister Mehmood Khan, Nazim Abdullah and officials of the local government department for looting the development funds and making illegal appointments on the vacant posts. He also demanded from the authorities to start investigation against the Tehsil Nazim Abdullah, Minister Mehmood Khan and other officials and recovered the looted money from them and appoint competent persons on these posts.

