Junaid’s hat-trick leads Multan to 43-run victory over Qalandars

DUBAI (Monitoring Desk): Pacer Junaid Khan’s hat-trick helped Multan Sultans beat Lahore Qalandars by 43 runs in the third match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) here at Dubai International Stadium.

Before Junaid, it was Ahmed Shehzad who dived to grab a low lying catch to send Lahore’s mainstay Fakhar Zaman with Lahore needing 47 off the last five overs.

Zaman’s departure triggered a collapse which saw Lahore lose seven wickets for four runs to get derailed in their chase of a 180-run target with Imran Tahir taking three wickets for just 27 runs.

Earlier, Lahore Qalandars Skipper Brendon Mccullum won the toss and invited Multan Sultans to bat first.

Multan’s openers Ahmed Shehzad and Kumar Sangakkara provided 88 runs opening stand to put Lahore under pressure who were eagerly searching for wickets in first ten overs.

Mustafizur Rehman later got breakthrough for the Qalandars in 11th over when Ahmed Shehzad edged his back of a length delivery into the gloves of Umar Akmal.

Lahore were back in the game immediately after Yasir struck Sohaib Maqsood with a quick googly in 12th over on the total of 93.

Later skipper Multan Shoaib Malik joined Sangakkara and both put together a solid partnership of 54 runs before Sangakara caught off Mustafizur rehman giving away a simple catch at long off.

Pollard was unlucky as he got run out without getting off the mark. Malik was the second high scorer from Multan with 48 runs.

Multan Sultan’s Imran Tahir was awarded Man of the Match award.

