Justice Mansoor Ali Shah takes oath as apex court judge

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Justice Mansoor Ali Shah on Wednesday took oath as a judge of the Supreme Court in Islamabad, in a ceremony held in the building of apex court which was administered by the Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah was the former chief justice of Lahore High Court (LHC). Judges, senior lawyers, attorney general of Pakistan, advocate general and other officers attended the ceremony. The strength of total judges reached 17 after the appointment of Justice Sajjad.

Justice Shah will remain a Supreme Court judge until November 2027 and could probably become the chief justice of Pakistan for three years in the future.

According to the seniority list, Justice Asif Saeed Khosa will be the next CJP. After his retirement, Justice Gulzar Ahmad, Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Qazi Faez Isa will work as the country’s top judge.

After Justice Isa’s retirement, Justice Shah will be appointed as the CJP.

