Kabul security plan for Wolesi Jirga polls finalized

KABUL: Kabul’s 111th Division Commander Maj. Gen. Abdul Naseer Ziae on Tuesday said security arrangements for the Wolesi Jirga elections have been finalized in central capital Kabul.

Ziae told reporters here that arrangements for the parliamentary and district council elections and Kabul security had been made as part of “Operation Nusrat.”

He said all military corps had been directed to take necessary preparation for execution of the Operation Nusrat spearheaded by the Army Chief. Ziaee said the 111th division in collaboration with Kabul Garrison and Kabul police had been tasked with putting in place security arrangements for elections in Kabul.

The long-delayed elections are scheduled for July 18 this year, but a copy of the schedule received by Pajhwok Afghan News shows the voter registration process would start from April till August, thus election may not be possible on the due date.

Ziaee said the 111th Division conducted 308 operations in Kabul in which 13 suspected individuals were arrested and 37 heavy and 28 light weapons recovered.

He said the division being a reserved force of the Ministry of Defence had participated in several operations in provinces and had huge achievements.

