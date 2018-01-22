Kajol to start shooting of ‘Ela’ from January 24

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress, Kajol is all set to start shooting of her upcoming movie with the title of ‘Ela’ and if to be going on floors on January 24.

The film is about singer called ‘Ela’ which is co-produced by hubby Ajay Devgn, Kajol stars as an aspiring singer. It’s said that her character wants to become a singer since she was a child but an early marriage thwarts those dreams. When she gets divorced, she rediscovers her passion while she raises her son on her own.

