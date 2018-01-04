Kamran Akmal scores Pakistan’s second fastest double century

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Kamran Akmal scored Pakistan’s second fastest List A double century for WAPDA against HBL on Wednesday at Niaz Stadium Hyderabad.

Kamran Akmal hit four sixes and 27 four to score 200 on 148 balls and achieved the target of 315 runs for his team in 46th over.

After Mohammad Ali and Khalid Latif, Kamran Akmal is the third Pakistani to score a double century in a List A match. Ali scored 207 for Pakistan Customs in Sialkot against DHA while Khalid scored an unbeaten 204 for Karachi against Quetta in 2009.

Kamran is also the second quickest Pakistani to complete a double century in a List A match. With completing a double ton off 147, he’s jointly the 11th quickest to do so along with India’s legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar.

He was the top scorer in the National T20 tournament, scoring 432 runs in eight innings. He also smashed the country’s highest T20 score, 150 during the tournament.

Advertisements