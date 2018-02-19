Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao to reunite after four years

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: The Queen of Kangana Ranaut and the talent power house, Rajkummar Rao is all set to reunite in the upcoming project after four years of gap on the screen.

Currently, Kangana is busing in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Rajkummar is working on a film with the title ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’ alongside Sonam Kapoor as well as opposite Shraddha Kapoor.

Now the Indian media reported that both Kangana and Rajkumar Rao will be seen working together in the next movie and the film will be directed by Prakash Kovelamudi and will be produced by Shailesh R Singh and Ekta Kapoor.

Both the actors were last seen the blockbuster “Queen” and there chemistry was appreciated by audiences.

