Kangana Ranaut and Vicky Kaushal likely to work together in ‘Mental’

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Vicky Kaushal is likely to work opposite in the Kangana Ranaut upcoming thriller named Mental after the reports appeared that Rajkumar Rao and Ayushman Khurrana were sidelined for the movie.

Ranaut is currently working on her most passionate project ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’. After Manikarnika, Kangana will shift her focus to the thriller named Mental.

The reports suggest that Masaan actor Vicky Kaushal has been finalized by the makers for the film.

The first phase of the Mental is likely to starts from August and Vicky has apparently been allotted a 40-day schedule. The actor will soon be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi opposite Alia Bhatt and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dutt biopic alongside Ranbir Kapoor.

Advertisements