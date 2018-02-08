Karan Johar to host Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma in ‘Koffee with Karan’

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Producer and Director Karan Johar will start the next season of Koffee with Karan to host the hottest couple of India, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma.

Last year Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married in Italy, since then the couple is in the headlines for everyone. Even after the marriage the love birds continue to publicly display their love and affection for each other.

Every year on the show we get to see some of the biggest celebrities in the Koffee with Karan and with Karan Johar hosting it is obvious that some secrets will be spilled.

The couple will be seen for the first time together in the show. Last time, Anushka had appeared with Katrina Kaif.

