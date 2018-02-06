Kareena Kapoor hopes for a long career in film industry

Mentoring Desk

MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor Khan has said that she would like to work in the film industry for another two decades.

Kareena told reporters that it’s been an honor that I am working in Bollywood since 2000 and the counting is still continue.

She hopes to continue the work for another two decades. Kareena, who is in her best self nowadays after shedding all the extra weight after the birth of her son Taimur.

She made her acting debut in 2000 with Refugee and worked in several hit movies including Jab We Met, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Talaash: The Hunt Begins, Yuva, Omkara and Udta Punjab.

The upcoming movie of Kareena is Veere Di Wedding, a romantic comedy co-starring Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania.

The actor says she is excited about the film.

