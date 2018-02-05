Kashmir Solidarity Day: Pakistan demands end of Indian atrocities in Kashmir   

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistanis are observing the Kashmir Solidarity Day on Monday (today) to show their support to the people of Indian held Kashmir and in their struggle for the freedom from the occupied forces.

The martyred of Kashmir were remembered and one-minute silence was observed at 10:00am to pay respect to the liberation struggle of Occupied Kashmir.

A joint session of AJK Legislative Assembly and Kashmir Council would be held in Muzaffarabad. The session will be addressed by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz Sharif will also address a public gathering in the Khurshid Hassan Khurshid stadium of the city.

Human chains would be made at the main entry and exit points – Kohala, Azad Pattan, Mangla and Bararkot – which connect AJK with Pakistan. The human chains and other programmes will also be organised in the other district headquarters of AJK to express solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Besides the leadership of Hurriyat Conference, prominent political and social figures, as well as the intellectuals, would address the ceremony that would be covered live by national media.

