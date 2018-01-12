Kasur tragedy: Heated debate expected in NA session

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly session to be held today and heated discussion is likely to be seen over the tragic incident of Kasur where a minor girl was rape and murdered which shock the country.

The minister will brief the national assembly regarding the progress for the arrest of involved perpetrator, who raped and later murdered the seven years old Zainab.

The incident triggered protest across the country and the people demanded justice for Zainab.

The opposition is also expected to continue its protest against the delay in tabling of the FATA reforms bill in the house.

The passage of COMSATS University Islamabad Bill, 2017 and the Federal Employees Benevolent Fund and Group Insurance (Amendment) Bill, 2017 bill are also on the house agenda.

Advertisements