Khawaja Asif briefs Parliamentary Committee on National Security over Pak-US row

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif on Thursday briefed members of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security over the recent roughness between Pakistan and the US relations.

The diplomatic relation were badly disturbed after US President Donald Trump tweet that US had foolishly given $33 billion dollar to Pakistan in last 15 years and they only deceit US thinking that we are fools.

While briefing the parliamentary committee, Foreign Minister Khawaj Asif said that US trying to make a Pakistan scapegoat for its failure in Afghanistan.

Federal government trying to take parliamentary leaders into confidence regarding the Pakistan’s response to US and will also seek input from them on the issue, National Assembly speakers Sardar Ayaz Sadiq presided over the session.

Besides Asif, Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua and NSA Lt Gen (retd) Nasser Janjua were expected to brief participants on the latest situation.

Defense Minister Khurram Dastagir is also present in the closed-door meeting, as is the defense secretary.

