Kim announces birth of her third child

Monitoring Desk

LOS ANGELES: The reality and social media star, Kim Kardashian and her rapper husband Kanye West announced their third child, this time a girl born to a surrogate.

Kim while announcing the birth of a child on social media said that we are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl and she also thanked the unidentified surrogate. They said the baby was born on Monday.

The couple is already parents to North, 4, and Saint, 2. Kim added that she decided to use a surrogate after doctors warned of serious health risks if she became pregnant again.

Advertisements