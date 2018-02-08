King Abdullah of Jordan to arrive in Islamabad today

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: King Abdullah of Jordan will reach Islamabad on a two-day visit of Pakistan on Thursday (today) on the invitation of President Mamnoon Hussain.

King Abdullah will accompany by high level delegation and he would hold talks with President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

Both the leadership of brotherly Muslim countries looking forward to enhance the bilateral cooperation and develop consensus on the international matter in the better interest of two countries.

Pakistan and Jordan enjoy extremely close and brotherly relations. They share common perceptions on regional and international issues and matters concerning the Muslim Ummah. The visit of King Abdullah is expected to give a new impetus to the existing fraternal bonds between the two brotherly countries.

Advertisements