King Khan assures nobody dares to misbehave with woman on my set

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan has said that no one can dare misbehave with any woman in his presence.

Khan said this while talking to reporters. He said that when he is making film or working in films, the teams are clear towards the women attitude.

Shah Rukh believed that we have to realize that women are the important part of world and by disrespecting them are actually we disrespecting the whole humanity so the point is we have to play our role in giving the rightful place to women in the society.

