Krishna Kohli, Chandio among PPP nominees for Senate

Naimat Khan

KARACHI: Krishna Kumari, a Hindu woman worker of PPP from Nagarparker, and senior stalwart Mola Bux Chandio are among the four nominees that the Pakistan People’s Party finalized for upper house of the parliament here on Tuesday.

The PPP candidates for the senate will collect and submit their nomination papers in the Election Commission of Pakistan’s regional office today.

Other candidates finalized for the senate seats are Quratulain Marri and Anwar Lal Dean, who were given formal given certificates here on Tuesday.

Mola Bux Chandio was elected as Senator in 2009 by PPP-P. In April 2011 he became Federal Minister for Law, Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs, where he contributed 18th Amendment in the Constitution of Pakistan. In April 2012 his portfolio was changed to Federal Minister of Parliamentary and Political Affairs.

On 27 July 2012 he became Senior Vice President of PPP-P Sindh.

According to reports, Ms Kumari, who born on Feb 1, 1979, had been living a tough life in her childhood when she along with her family members and relatives had been held in bonded labour

They were set free in a police raid on the farmland of their employer. She started her primary education initially from Talhi village of Umerkot district and then the Tando Kolachi area of Mirpurkhas district. Her parents facilitated her and Veerji’s studies and academic activities despite the hard days they had been facing. She was married off to Lal Chand, a student of the Sindh Agriculture Unive­rsity, Tandojam, in 1994, when she was 16 and a class IX student. She continued her studies after the marriage to get a postgraduate degree in sociology from the University of Sindh.

She started her social activities in 2005 by organising and participating in different seminars in Tharpa­rkar.

She was selected for the third Mehergarh Human Rights Youth Leadership Training Camp held in 2007 at Islamabad during which she covered an overview of people’s movements in the world, history of social movements in Pakistan and a thorough understanding of the governance system in the country. She also learnt strategic planning and tools for bringing social change.

After completing the training, she worked for the Youth Civil Action Programme to identify cases of bonded labour and conducted case studies focusing women under bondage, organized workshops and seminars on bonded labour, sexual harassment at workplace and other human and women’s rights issues and contributed write-ups to various newspapers.

