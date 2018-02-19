Kriti Sanon to star opposite Sidharth Malhotra in ‘Ek Villain 2’

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: The Bollywood Diva, Kriti Sanon has confirmed that she will work opposite Sidharth Malhotra in ‘Ek Villain-2’ which is the sequel of hit movie Ek Villain.

Kriti Sanon delivered a super hit like Bareilly Ki Barfi and she already started shooting for Dinesh Vijan’s Arjun Patiala opposite Diljit Dosanjh in Chandigarh early this week.

Now Kriti will be starring in director Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain 2 opposite Sidharth Malhotra.

In the earlier Ek Villain, Sidharth Malhotra was paired opposite Shraddha Kapoor and their chemistry was pretty much enjoyed by the audiences.

