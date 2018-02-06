Kylie Jenner confirms she gave birth to baby girl with Travis Scott

Monitoring Desk

LOS ANGELES: Kylie Jenner confirmed that she had given birth to a baby girl with her beau, rapper Travis Scott. The super model announced the news on the popular TV show Kardashian clan.

The news had been predicted for weeks in the showbiz pages. The 20-year-old reality TV star had said that her pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. She wrote this on her instagram after announcing her daughter’s birth.

Jenner also uploaded 11-minute video on YouTube documenting her pregnancy, complete with tearful ultrasounds and plenty of pregnant selfies.

