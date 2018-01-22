Our leader regularly victimised, complains Saad Rafique

F.P. Report

OKARA: Railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique has claimed on Monday that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Nawaz Sharif was regularly victimised.

The federal minister addressed a ceremony in Okara during which he said that Nawaz Sharif endured consistent victimisation and that the country saw sit-ins for four and a half years.

He criticised the opposition parties during his address and demanded Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan to concentrate his energies on betterment of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province. He urged former president Asif Ali Zardari to not let Sindh province become ruins.

Rafique said that those who curse and abuse in public rallies would have to answer for their actions. Ruling PML-N would reply to political opponents’ abuses with development of the country.

The political party would answer to the false allegations leveled by the opposition with performance, he claimed.

The railways minister complained that verdict of the top court about disqualification of Nawaz Sharif as the premier of Pakistan was not just. Number of people increased in PML-N’s rallies after the verdict, he asserted.

He claimed that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) was no more and was non-existent owing to policies of its co-chairman Zardari.

