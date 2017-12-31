Leaders shouldn’t take steps fanning flames of nationalism: Chandio

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party’ senior leader Maula Bukhsh Chandio said on Sunday that the government should refrain from taking measures which could potentially fan the flames of nationalism.

The PPP leader was speaking to media at Bilawal House, where he expressed his reservations over the alleged move by the federal government inhibiting flow of water to Sindh.

Chandio said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has never displayed any nationalistic facet through its decisions and actions.

The leader said that the water to the province was cut off without any schedule, which is making lands barren.

Chandio said that the federal government on the subject said that it has been done on the orders of the National Accountability Bureau, adding that the newly appointed NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal is a fair person and any injustice shouldn’t be done to Sindh.

Chandio said institutions have all the strictness for us, although the PPP respects the judiciary.