At least 10 injured in a house fire in Islamabad

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: As many as 10 persons including three children were injured when a house caught fire due to a gas leakage in Loi Bhir area of Islamabad on Friday.

The injured were shifted to PIMS and the hospital official confirmed that the injured were out of danger and they did not sustain serious burns.

Police told media that the residents tried to light a gas stove which was left turned on overnight and because of it the house situated in PWD area of Loi Bhir caught fire.

The fire brigade reached the scene and extinguished the fire.

