At least 14 churchgoers killed in Nigeria shooting

Monitoring Desk

WARRI: As many as 14 churchgoers were when gunmen opened fire on them when they were returning from a midnight service on Monday in Nigeria´s Rivers State.

Rivers State police spokesman, Nnamdi Omoni told media that the shooting took place in Omoku town which is about 90 kilometres from the southern oil hub of Port Harcourt.

Police spokesman added that fourteen persons died on the spot and the others 12 injured were shifted to hospital for medical treatment.

Rivers State, a region blighted by poverty despite a wealth of oil, is home to several powerful gangs that often engage in violent turf wars.

