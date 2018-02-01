At least 15 suffer casualties in Faryab bombardment

Monitoring Desk

SHEBERGHAN: At least fifteen persons including women and children were injured in an airstrike conducted by Afghan Air Force in Khawaja Sabz Posh district in Faryab province.

Faryab police told local Afghan media that Afghan Air Force targeted the house of a local Taliban commander identified as Ajmal in Shabakhaton area.

Police added that Taliban commander Ajmal and twelve Taliban fighters, were killed and four more injured in the blitz and adding that cache of weapon belonging to Taliban was also destroyed in the strike.

However, local residents said Taliban commander Ajmal did not suffer any damage in the attack.

A local resident told local Afghan media that a minor boy and a girl were killed and 13 more sustained injuries in the bombardment. The injured included four women, four children and five men. The victims included family members of Taliban commander Ajmal, he added.

The Taliban have not said anything in this regard so far.

