At least 16 Security personnel killed in insider Attack in Helmand

Monitoring Desk

HELMAND: At least 16 security officials were killed after their colleague opened fire on them in Helmand province.

Officials confirmed the attack and said that the security official attacked check post in Greshk district and he killed the 16 security officials.

The criminal managed to escape from the crime scene after committing the crime

Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attack and said the suspect joined the group after fleeing the check post with his colleagues’ weapons.

