At least 20 Taliban fighters killed during operations: MoD

Monitoring Desk

KABULL: Afghan Ministry of Defense (MoD) has claimed that as many as 20 militants including a local commander of Taliban were killed in the past 24 hours in various parts of the country.

MoD issued a statement in this regard on Tuesday; the statements added that the 14 operations are underway in 14 provinces of Afghanistan.

The Afghan forces also conducted 11 airstrikes in the past 24 hours in various parts of the country with the aim to clear the areas from the militants.

Spokesman of MoD, Dawlat Waziri told that seven insurgents were killed in Alingar district, five in Chora district, four in Barmal district of Paktia, three insurgents in Achin district and one local commander in Shawal area of Nad Ali district of Helmand province.

