At least 40 killed, dozens injured in deadly Kabul bombing

Monitoring Desk

KABUL: At least 40 persons were killed and dozens others were injured in a suicide attack on Tebyan center in Pule Sokhtia area of Kabul on Thursday morning, the officials confirmed.

As per the local media outlet, women children and journalists are among the deceased.

While talking to media one survivor told that social activists were gathered at the Tebyan social and cultural activity center for a meeting and the suicide bomber detonated his explosive among them.

However, the officials said that it looks like there have been more than one attacker and adding that may be there were two to three suicide attacker and probably they also used hand grenades in the attack.

The Taliban immediately denied any involvement in the attack.

