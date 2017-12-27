At least 50 IS militants killed in latest Nangarhar operations

Monitoring Desk

NANGARHAR: The Afghanistan Ministry of Defense (MoD) of Afghanistan claimed that at least fifty fighters affiliated with the Islamic State (IS) or Daesh terrorist group have been killed in the latest operations conducted by Afghan security forces in Achin district of Nangarhar province.

The MoD told media persons on Wednesday that group forces were assisted by the air force and militants suffered causalities in airstrikes.

At least three depots of ammunition, explosives, and weapons of the terror group were also destroyed in the raids, MoD added.

Terrorists save haven were destroyed in the district as they were gathered there and were conducting activities for the area.

