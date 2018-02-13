At least five insurgents killed in operations

Monitoring Desk

KABUL: Afghan Ministry of Defense (MoD) has said that at least five terrorists were killed in different parts of the country during joint Afghan security forces operations.

MoD added that two other gunmen were injured and one was arrested during the operations against the insurgents.

The Afghan security forces started the operation in Nangarhar, Paktia, Kandahar, Uruzgan, Zabul, Faryab, Takhar, Nimruz and Helmand province with the aim to clear the area from the insurgents.

MoD added that the forces launched 11 clearing operations, 21 special operations in eight provinces while the air forces carried out 33 support operations.

