At least five killed as militants attack Kabul’s hotel

KABUL: As many as five people were killed and six others were injured on Saturday night after the militants attacked Kabul’s Intercontinental Hotel.

The militants seized hostages and started exchange of gunfire with security forces. The Afghan Interior Ministry, spokesman, Najib Danish told on Sunday morning that security forces rescued 126 hostages including 41 foreigners.

He added that all the three attackers were killed in the operation.

According the manager of the Hotel, Ahmad Haris Nayab that the attackers had got into the main part of the hotel through a kitchen and people tried to get out amid bursts of gunfire.

The attack came days after a US embassy warning of possible attacks on hotels in Kabul.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the latest attacks.

