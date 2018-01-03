At least three suspected terrorists killed in Karachi encounter

F.P. Report

KARACHI: At least three suspected terrorists were killed in an encounter with Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) conducted Baldia Town area of Karachi on late Tuesday night.

Officials told that the suspected terrorists were affiliated with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and Rangers conducted a targeted operation in Baldia Town vicinity after recieing information regarding the presence of the TTP terrorists in the area.

CTD officials told that the terrorists opened fire n the forces when it reached the area with the aim to escape but in retaliation firing all three terrorists were gunned down.

CTD also recovered two suicide jackets, two improvised explosive devices, a 9MM pistol, and two SMGs from the hideout of the terror suspects. Some block bombs were also found in the hideout, which were destroyed by a controlled explosion.

Advertisements