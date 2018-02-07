At least two security personnel martyred in North Waziristan

F.P. Report

TANK: As many as two security personnel were martyred in North Waziristan agency in a terrorist attack on Wednesday.

According to private news channel, the vehicle of Pakistan Army was hit by a rocket in Mir Ali Tehsil of the North Waziristan agency, in which two army officials were martyred.

In order to clear the area from militants, Pakistan Army had launched Operation Zarb-e-Azb in June 2014.

Since then, the area has been cleared of militants except for sporadic terrorist and cross-border attacks.

Advertisements