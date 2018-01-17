LHC reserves verdict on petition against PAT’s protest in Lahore

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) reserved its verdict on a appeal filed against the Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) led opposition alliance’s protest rally being held on the Mall Road today (Wednesday).

Chief of PAT, Dr. Tahirul Qadri-led Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) announced to launch the protest and all the major political parties favored their call and announced its participation in the protest rally on Wednesday (today), the basic aim of the protest to end the PML-N government in the Punjab province and federal in wake of Model Town incident.

AK Dogar filed a petition in the name of the lawyer’s forum yesterday and it was heard by a larger bench headed by Justice Aminuddin Khan and comprising Justices Shahid Jamil Khan and Shahid Karim.

Advocate General Punjab Shakeel Rehman and former governor of Punjab Lateef Khosa attended the hearing, while home secretary failed to appear before the court.

The petitioners said that the protest will create problems for the people and the blockade of road will also create economic hindrances and adding the protest will create disruption in the whole country.

Dogar added that the government should not have right to govern if it cannot implement the laws and adding that the government can stop the protest by using force.

He also asked the court to order the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) to bar media houses from giving coverage to the protest.

The court asked PAT counsel regarding time duration of the protest. In response, Advocate Azhar Siidiqui said that he had heard PAT chief Tahirul Qadri say that the protest will not be called off until Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah and Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif resign.

