Libya boat tragedy: FIA arrest human smuggler in Gujrat

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested a human smuggler from Gujrat area and the arrested was said to be linked to the recent in boat tragedy in Libya.

Earlier on Saturday, the Foreign office confirmed that at least 16 Pakistanis died in the boat sinking incident off the Libyan coast.

International Organization for Migration (IOM) spokesperson, Olivia Headon confirmed to reporters that a boat carrying migrants capsized off the coast of Zuwara, Libya early Friday, in which as many as 90 migrants were reported drowned.

The Pakistanis belonged to Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Rawalpindi and Sargodha areas of Punjab.

FIA officials on Sunday confirmed that the suspected human smuggler was connected with Ismail, whose wife and two children are among the deceased migrants.

Previously, a number of similar cases have occurred in which people mostly from Punjab, have lost their lives en route to illegally sneaking into another country.

Advertisements