LoC firing: Indian deputy HC summoned to Foreign Office

ISLAMABAD (APP): Pakistan summoned on Monday the Indian deputy high commissioner to record a protest over Sunday’s ceasefire violation across the Line of Control (LoC).

Two civilians were martyred and seven injured when Indian forces opened fire across the LoC on Sunday in Nezapir and Rawalkot sectors.

Foreign Office (FO) South Asia DG Dr Muhammad Faisal summoned the Indian diplomat and protested against the ceasefire violation.

The FO frequently summons the Indian diplomat for similar ceasefire violations. In 2018, Indian forces carried out more than 150 ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary in just 20 days, resulting in the martyrdom of nine innocent civilians, while injuring 40 others. In 2017, Indian forces committed more than 1900 ceasefire violations.

