Marsh brothers put Australia in commanding position in SCG

Monitoring Desk

SYDNEY: Shaun and Mitchell Marsh scored centuries for Australia and became the third set of brothers to score centuries in the same innings for Australia in the final Sydney Ashes Test on Sunday.

Shaun completed his second century of the series in the first over and after one hour younger brother Mitchell Marsh also completed century with his second hundred of the series.

The Marsh brothers joined Greg and Ian Chappell and Steve and Mark Waugh to score brotherly centuries for Australia, while it is the eighth time overall it has happened in Test cricket.

Australia declared their first innings at 649 for seven to lead England by 303 runs midway through the fourth day. The England was in deep trouble in the final test of the series. Australia has already clinched the Ashes with an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-Test series.

Advertisements