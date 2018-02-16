Maryam Nawaz to address workers convention in Mansehra today

F.P. Report

MANSEHRA: Leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Maryam Nawaz will address a social media convention of the party in Mansehra District on Friday (today).

The PML-N sources told that the gathering will be held in Baffa town and it is to be the first social media convention in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Daughter of former prime minister, Maryam Nawaz will address and it will be the first public appearance in Mansehra as it the Mansehra is the stronghold of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), since her marriage to Captain (retired) Safdar almost three decades ago, who is hailing from Mansehra and elected member of the parliament.

District president of PML-N, Zafar Mehmood has said that a large number of PML-N workers are expected to attend the convention, along with social media workers and locals from all over the province.

More than 50,000 chairs have been set up at the venue, according to the organizers.

