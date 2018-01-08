Maryam Nawaz tweets picture of her mother before fifth chemotherapy session

LAHORE (NNI): The NA-120 lawmaker Kulsoom Nawaz will undergo her fifth chemotherapy session in London, according to a Twitter post by her daughter Maryam Nawaz.

The wife of ex-PM Nawaz Sharif has stayed in London for several months since the diagnosis of lymph nodes cancer. She has been receiving medical treatment including chemotherapy sessions.

Maryam took to Twitter and said, “Ami in hospital today for her 5th chemotherapy session. May Allah grant her & all mothers salamti & perfect health. Ameen.”

In December, Kulsoom Nawaz was shifted to Harley Street where doctors decided to treat her with fourth round of chemotherapy. Nawaz Sharif, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Nawaz and Maryam Nawaz had visited her during that time.

Maryam Nawaz had successfully managed the NA-120 election campaign of her mother while she was ailing in London.

