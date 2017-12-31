Maryam rejects rumors of Nawaz’s exile

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Maryam Nawaz, Leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and daughter of ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif has rejected the reports of Nawaz Sharif’s self-exile.

This he said while sharing her views on twitter account on Sunday. He rejected the news and added that they are not afraid of facing the court and the exile will be the fate of military dictators and those who are working against the democracy in the country.

Meanwhile, Senator Pervaiz Rasheed said that political rivals are worried by Nawaz’s popularity and adding that these type of rumors will not affect the people love and respect towards Nawaz Sharif.

It is to be notified that journalist Wajahat Khan had claimed in his article that the ex-premier Nawaz Sharif might actually go into exile and avoid all his corruption cases against him.

