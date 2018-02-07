Mashal Khan murder case: one accused sentenced to death, five other imprisoned for life

F.P. Report

HARIPUR: Anti-Terrorism Court announced its verdict in Mashal Khan lynching case and the court has awarded sentence to death to one accused and life imprisonment to five others.

Strict security measurements were in place around the Haripur jail with the aim to ensure the security and to the sensitivity of the case and all the leading to the prison were being closed.

ATC Judge Fazal Khan Subhan announced the court decision read out the verdicts against each of the 57 men accused in the case one-by-one and also released 26 other accused in the case.

PTI-led KP government has decided to file an appeal against released of suspects in the case.

Mashal Khan, a journalism student at Mardan’s Abdul Wali Khan University, was lynched to death by a mob of angry students in 13th April last year over the allegations of blasphemy.

Supreme Court of Pakistan took notice and ordered a judicial inquiry and a joint investigation team was formed to investigate the causes of brutal murder of a student.

The team report had revealed that the lynching Mashal who was falsely accused of blasphemy was organized by other students from his own secular political group who viewed him as a rival and faculty members who resented his criticism of the university.

The report also stated that there were no solid proofs found about blasphemy committed by Mashal and his friends.

The brutality of the attack, recorded on a mobile phone camera, had shocked the public and led to widespread condemnation, including from prominent clerics.

