Mashal Khan’s family not happy with verdict: Ayesha Gulalai

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Member of National Assembly (MNA) Ayesha Gulalai said that the family members of Mashal Khan are not satisfied with the verdict of his murder case.

In her statement on Thursday, she said that 26 of the suspects were acquitted before police could not produce evidence against them.

Gulalai said that PTI’s councillor Arif Khan has not been arrested. “Mashal Khan case should be taken to military court,” he said. She went on to say that terrorism should not be linked with seminaries. “The incident took place inside a university. Not a seminary,” the MNA said.

