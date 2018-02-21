Mass grave of Daesh victims found in Achin

Monitoring Desk

NANGARHAR: Nangarhar officials claimed that at least 10 bodies of local residents were found in a mass grave in Achin district of Nangarhar.

The local people told the Afghan media that the deceased were killed by Daesh terrorist group.

Local officials confirmed on Monday that the bodies were found in Momand Dara area of Achin district which is said to be a stronghold of Middle East originated terrorist group.

Media office of provincial governor told the deceased had been abducted from Pachiragam district by Daesh militants more than a year ago and later they were moved to Achin district.

This comes after another nine bodies were found in Kot district on Monday.

Tribal elders in Nangarhar province said these victims had also been killed by Daesh.

Some tribal elders in Nangarhar have also accused government of failing to do anything about rescuing these hostages.

Advertisements